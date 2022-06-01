Tidy Towns group comes back from the brink

By Suzanne Pender

THE challenges of litter, parking and the rejuvenation of Carlow town remain, but are not unsurmountable, a meeting of Carlow Tidy Towns was assured.

The future Carlow Tidy Towns Association was hanging in the balance prior to an extraordinary general meeting held in the Seven Oaks Hotel, but a respectable attendance has now thankfully brought it back from the brink. “It was one of the largest attendances for many years at a Carlow Tidy Towns meeting,” said chairman Ken Tucker.

Mr Tucker welcomed all present, in particular officials from Carlow Municipal District, and thanked all for their contribution.

“It was mentioned that it might not necessarily be flowers, hanging baskets and railing boxes that would bring back the gold medal; rather, the cleanliness of our town,” Mr Tucker told The Nationalist.

“Motorists get hefty fines for illegal parking while trying to do a bit of shopping, while the litter louts get off scot-free,” he added.

During the meeting, Mr Tucker said he was “very vocal on this point” and suggested the employment of a litter warden, but he stated this suggestion was “quickly knocked on the head as a non-starter now or ever”.

However, Mr Tucker is adamant that this is the only solution. “These louts should be named and shamed and heavily fined, otherwise we’ll never see the litter problem solved.”

Mr Tucker said that he did face criticism for being “too negative”, especially on the future of our town, but he was “having none of it and was well able to defend himself”.

“The voice of the people has spoken in their volumes through my many letters to this paper. They are all saying not only does our town need a facelift, it needs a complete overhaul. We ignore the voice of our people at our peril,” he said.

Mr Tucker stated that over the last 12 or 15 years he has “lost count” of the many meetings he has attended as well as blueprints and plans for the rejuvenation of our town. However, not one of them was ever enacted but they were “shredded and into the waste bin”. He hoped the present one would not wind up the same.

Mr Tucker said that anything he ever did, said or wrote was for the good of his town and he signs all the letters to this paper ‘my beloved Carlow town’.

“Under these circumstances, it was difficult to be more positive; however, I did apologise, but found the criticism unjustified and unfair,” Mr Tucker told The Nationalist.

“It was an excellent meeting; our association is back up and running after a difficult time,” said Mr Tucker.