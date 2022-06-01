Tractor run sets off once again in aid of Crumlin

By Suzanne Pender

THE drive to achieve an impressive €500,000 for Crumlin hospital is edging ever closer for the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club. This weekend, the determined crew will set off on their 18th annual run with over 45 tractors, 11 trucks and 80 volunteers taking part from Friday to Sunday 3-4 June.

Over the past 18 years, the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has raised more than €454,135 to support Crumlin and it’s determined that 2022 will be no different, with a target to raise €20,000.

The run this year also has a very special significance as it’s being held in memory of Ger Brooks. The group will set off from Kearney’s, Fenagh this Friday morning at 11am and all support would be very much appreciated. To donate, go to www.tractorrun.com.

“Any support that you can give us would be very much appreciated, especially by all the sick children, their parents and staff at the hospital,” said Brendan Byrne of the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club.