Carlow people urged to take care at bathing spots this weekend

Carlow people are being urged to be vigilant in bathing spots this Bank Holiday weekend.
The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal. Many people are expected to take advantage of the break and visit the coast and inland waters. The organisations are asking people to check that they have the correct equipment they need to enjoy their activities and that they know what to do in the event of an emergency.
As the popularity of kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding increases, the safety advice for these activities includes:
- Always have a means for calling for help and make sure you can access it when you are out on the water
- Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return
- Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid
- Always check the weather forecast and sea conditions before you set off.
- Paddle in a group where possible. If you’re exploring somewhere new, seek knowledge from experienced practitioners in the area.
- If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Dial 999 or 112