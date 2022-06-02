Court grants injunction against former landowner in row over data centre land

High court reporters

The High Court has granted a temporary injunction preventing the former owner of lands earmarked for a data centre from trespassing on the property.

The order was made in favour of Fane Investments Limited which alleges that Mr Brian McDonagh, who it says is a former owner of lands it owns at Mount Kennedy, Kilpedder in Co Wicklow is allegedly trespassing and allegedly interfering with the 82-acre property.

The court heard that while the lands are currently green fields used for grazing animals, planning permission for a data centre has been obtained for the site.

It claims that Mr McDonagh has been allegedly changing locks on the gates and has allegedly impeded Fane, and its agents from accessing the lands.

The temporary injunction restraining Mr McDonagh from trespassing on or interfering with the lands was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Ms Justice Nuala Butler at the High Court on Thursday.

The judge said that based on the evidence before the court she was satisfied to make the order against Mr McDonagh. The injunction proceedings will return before the High Court later this month.

Represented by Frederick Gilligan Bl, instructed by solicitor Carrie McDermott of MDM Solicitors, Fane claims that it acquired the lands from Ulster Bank in 2021.

That sale was not challenged, counsel said, adding that his client has leased the lands to local farmers to graze livestock.

Counsel said that Mr McDonagh has repeatedly trespassed on the lands, cut the locks of the gates and replaced them with his own locks. This has interfered with the rights of his client, and the farmers who have leased the property, counsel said.

Complaints have been made to the Gardaí, counsel added.