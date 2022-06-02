Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, June 02, 2022

 

Patrick O’ Sullivan

UK and formerly of No:1 Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

Passed away peacefully on 26 May, 2022 at Norfolk & Norwich hospital with his son Daniel & Daughter in Law Roz by his side.

Predeceased by his brother Michael, Son Liam & Granddaughter Emma.

Beloved Father of Sean, Julia, Michael & Daniel

Deeply regretted by his brother Daniel, Grandchildren Emily, Emma, Katie, Niamh, Sian, Daniel, Kelly & Rachel. Daughters in Laws Roz & Jackie. Nieces Paula, Mary, Sheila & Elaine, Nephew Patrick, Grand Nephews, Grand Nieces and all his Relatives, Comrades and Friends.

May Patrick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon ( Time to be Confirmed)

Removal on Wednesday Morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

