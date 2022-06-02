Debut author’s book chronicles rural life in Carlow during the 1960s

Businessman and author, Tom Byrne, is launching his first book on 23 June

CARLOW-BORN author Tom Byrne’s first book Three miles of road – tales of country life in the sixties will be officially launched by Anna May McHugh (MD, National Ploughing Association) and RTÉ author and producer John MacKenna at the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow on Thursday 23 June at 7pm.

According to Tom: “Throughout my life I’ve felt a strong affinity with rural Ireland and the farming community and in my writing I’ve tried to capture the general decency of the people as well as their quirks, good humour and failings. As with life in Ireland in general, rural Carlow has changed so much over the decades, so I also wanted to reflect on those changes and put them on the record for future generations.”

Tom lives in Co Carlow with his wife Kathleen and their family and runs the award-winning Burnside-Eurocyl company with his brother Anthony and other family members.

The book focuses on Tom’s memories of growing up in Graiguenaspidogue in rural Carlow and its mix of fascinating memories and colourful characters, both locals and visitors. Just an ordinary part of the Carlow countryside, it teemed with farm life, decent people, neighbourly helpfulness and enchanting stories.

There were tears and laughter, religion and sex, joy and strife, friendship and rivalry, mischief and mayhem, music and drama, life and death and the fear of the Telegram Woman. Sadly, the tragic story of the pregnant girl, whose baby was taken from her by the nuns, is rendered even more poignant by last year’s controversial Mother and Baby Homes Report.

Three miles of road is an entertaining collection of stories with a parade of colourful characters such as By the Wheely Mick, Black Sally, The Hootle Doran and The Russia Man, descriptions of the strange ritual of “blowing” and a game called meggars, and the dramatic impact of the assassination of President Kennedy. But above all, Three miles of road – tales of country life in the sixties is Tom Byrne’s invaluable contribution to our understanding of Ireland’s recent past.

He uses his sharp powers of observation to convey the energy and sense of life that pervaded his home turf. He paints vivid pictures of a rural community struggling to survive in the bleak Ireland of the sixties, an Ireland that would be unrecognisable today.

Three miles of road comes with generous endorsements from several literary figures John MacKenna, publisher-author PJ Cunningham and Jackie Hayden, author of the number one bestseller My Boy, while Anna May McHugh also has good things to say.

Self-published by Tom, the book is for sale in shops around Carlow and surrounding counties while it’s also available to buy on line at [email protected]