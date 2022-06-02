Dublin Airport passengers told to arrive one hour earlier if checking in a bag

Olivia Kelleher

Passengers checking in a bag at Dublin Airport this weekend are asked to add an additional hour to their recommended arrival times.

Travellers are advised to arrive up to two and a half hours before a short haul flight and up to three and a half hours before a long haul trip.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager with airport operator Daa, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that if passengers adhere to these travel times this bank holiday weekend, they should not experience any delays or issues with their departure.

“If you are flying a short haul flight we recommend that you arrive at the airport up to two and a half hours before your flight. If you are going on a longer haul flight then up to three and a half hours,” he said.

“The one caveat to that is that if you are checking in a bag we recommend an additional hour. If you stick to those times we are confident we can get you through in plenty of time this weekend.”

Mr McQueen urged passengers not to arrive five and six hours before their flight in order to avoid congestion at the airport.

Contingency plans

He said the Daa is putting contingency plans in place in the event of the terminals becoming too busy.

“If it does get really busy on the ramps and around the terminals we have somewhere for people to go if they are too early. That is causing a big issue at the moment. We saw that last weekend. We saw it in recent mornings,” he said.

“It is understandable. People have seen the scenes. They don’t want to miss their flights. They are arriving really, really early. That is having a knock-on impact on those who are turning up at the right times.

“What we are trying to do here is to get the flow of passengers back to the way we want it so we can get people through in a nice orderly manner.”

Mr McQueen added there was no need for concern about the holding zones which are being introduced this weekend.

“There is lots of talk about these holding zones. These will only kick in if we absolutely have to and they will only affect people who have arrived really, really early.

“If we need to at really busy times to segment people in to the holding zones we will look to do that. We will either check your boarding card or your booking confirmation. The team will be on the floor to help people on the way.

“This isn’t about holding people back unnecessarily. We will only do this if we have to. We are confident we can get everyone through.”