ISPCC expands Smart Moves – a free programme for sixth-class students  

ISPCC is looking for students in Co Carlow to sign up for its Smart Moves resilience building programme. Smart Moves for sixth-class students is designed to give young people making the transition between primary and secondary schools the skills to increase their overall resilience.

For many children, the move from primary school to second level can be a tough one. Anxiety levels among students are high and this feeling of anxiety was exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

Childline has seen increases in the number of children and young people presenting with anxiety, with school avoidance becoming an increasingly common issue.

But the ISPCC can help with its free Smart Moves programme.

It can help to empower sixth-class students and it has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from users, with one pupil saying that the programme helped them to talk about their concerns and realise that they did have support.

Smart Moves was launched in September 2021 and initially rolled out to more than 50 primary schools. Now primary schools throughout the country are being offered the opportunity to benefit from the evidence-led programme, which provides coping tools for sixth-class students. Registration for the programme is now open.

This free programme is aimed at all sixth-class students and is also suitable for those in fifth class. It is led by the class teacher and it includes 15 short lessons, covering topics from friendship to problem-solving to sleep difficulties.

The programme’s resources are sent directly to each school. They include a manual for the teacher as well as a private booklet for each student, in which they can explore their thoughts and feelings during each module.

Smart Moves has received extremely positive feedback from its users, with all the schools that initially took part in the programme opting to participate again this coming academic year.

According to one teacher who was involved in the programme, “it stimulated good conversations”, while another said that the programme was very easy to use, adding that “it encouraged pupils to think about potential worries, problems and routes of support”. Another teacher lauded Smart Moves for helping students to realise about all the people who are there to support them.

For the students themselves, completing the Smart Moves programme was an overwhelmingly positive experience and they would recommend that other schools get involved in it.

As one sixth-class pupil said: “It made me feel more prepared by talking about my feelings and other people’s feelings,” while another added that doing the programme made them feel less worried about the transition to secondary school. The private booklet was also a winner, with students saying that they liked the fact that teachers could only look at it if they had permission and students didn’t have to read out what they had written in it.

For more information or to register your interest in Smart Moves, go to ispcc.ie/smart-moves or email [email protected]. Places are limited, so please make contact as soon as possible.