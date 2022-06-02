New website will provide faster access to lifesaving defibrillators

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW website has made access to lifesaving equipment in Carlow town crucially faster at the time it’s needed most.

Carlow Town Community First Responders officially launched their own website and QR code which, when scanned, can take users directly to the full list of 28 public access defibrillators in the environs of Carlow town.

The QR codes will also shortly be displayed in public buildings and shop windows, providing the public with knowledge that can help save a life when time is of the essence.

The website www.carlowtowncfr.com was official launched at a meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Caroline Dargan from Carlow town CFR said the community-based website created by Jack Fitzpatrick from jfmediamarketing was designed to be easy to use with the locations and map of all AEDs and will be updated continuously to ensure the most accurate information is available to the public.

Information about what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest is contained within the website as well as a donate button.

The locations via QR codes of AEDs in Carlow, Graiguecullen and Palatine, Clonmelsh and all the other areas are included, with Ms Dargan offering her hope that the website will be rolled out across the county in the near future.

Ms Dargan thanked cllr John Cassin, whose generous support led to the development and creation of the website.

“We can’t thank him enough; it just wouldn’t have happened without his support,” she said.

Ms Dargan stressed that it was now very important for the public to be made aware of the website’s existence and to encourage its use when people may need it most.

Mayor cllr Ken Murnane congratulated Carlow town CFR and cllr John Cassin for their efforts, while cllr Fintan Phelan described the website as “very user-friendly and containing all the details you need. It’s fantastic to see so many defibrillators popping up in town with 24/7 access and I appreciated the huge amount of work that you have given to this”, he said.

Cllr Cassin recalled the background to him sponsoring the website, which came from a question about where the nearest defibrillator was located.

“I didn’t know,” he recalled.

“This is lifesaving. By scanning the code, the user is brought straight to the website and it’s very easy to use, I’d love to see this go out across the county,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said it was “amazing” to see all the defibrillators available, adding that by also dialling 999, the National Ambulance Service had access to the nearest defibrillators.

“The more accessible they are, the more successful they are,” she said.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stressed how important it was to “get the word out about them” and also complimented the increased trust in the public when it came to safeguarding defibrillators.

Cllr Tom O’Neill complimented Carlow town CFR on how they are to the fore across the country on the issue.

“I’d love for us to beat every other county in the country and have more defibrillators per head of population than anywhere else … that is something we really could achieve,” said Ms Dargan. She also asked members if they would consider including the provision of a public access AED in every new estate or building or businesses as part of its planning application.