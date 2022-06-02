Penneys announce opening date for new €12m Carlow store

PENNNEYS has this morning announced the opening date for its bigger and better Carlow store.

As part of its ongoing investment in Ireland, the impressive new €12 million store opens at 9am on Tuesday 14 June on Kennedy Avenue

At 28,000 sq ft of fantastic shopping space, the store plans to bring an even bigger and better Penneys experience to customers. Employing over 100 people from the local area, the store’s €12 million investment is the first major milestone as part of the €250 million the retailer has committed to invest in Ireland over the next ten years.

“We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store,” said Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys ROI and NI.

“We now have a bigger and better offering for our customers in Carlow, so whether it’s families or fashion followers, there’s summer trends and affordable choices for everyone. This store is the first major milestone of our ongoing €250 million investment into Ireland, our first and home market.

“We are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish towns and communities and we are always grateful for our amazing customers in Ireland,” added Mr O’Neill.

Customers to the new Carlow store will find Penneys’ latest summer fashion trends, in addition to its great value, everyday must-haves across women’s, men’s, kids’ and homewares, as well as beauty and accessories.

The store will feature Penneys’ popular licensed ranges, including NBA, Disney and a brand-new collection with the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things, and a dedicated denim trend area in-store.

It will also feature a wide range of clothes and products under its growing Primark Cares label, as part of its pledge to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone.

The new store will also operate on 100% renewable energy and will be the first Penneys store in Ireland to have solar panels placed on the roof, and all of the store’s solar output will be used to fulfil its electricity needs.