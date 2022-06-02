Tullow St footpaths riddled with chewing gum

Thursday, June 02, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

THE scourge of chewing gum on the streets of Carlow town has once again been raised as an issue.

Cllr Tom O’Neill referred to the problem at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, adding that Tullow Street was “back in a bad state again” and required tackling.

Director of services Michael Rainey said that heavy power washing was required to remove chewing gum, but this led to the problem of losing paving, potentially leading to trips and falls. However, he agreed to take a look at the situation.

