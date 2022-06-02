What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

The verdict in Johnny Depp’s US defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the build-up to Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations and fears of bank holiday chaos at Dublin Airport are on Ireland’s front pages this Thursday.

The Irish Times reports that people travelling this bank holiday weekend could face one-hour security queues at Dublin Airport, the chief executive of airport operator Daa has warned, with almost 250,000 passengers due to fly from Thursday to Monday.

Inflation is pushing families into real deprivation, with almost two-thirds having to go without food and other essentials to make ends meet, children’s charity Barnardos says on the front of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Daily Mail splits its front page between the verdict in Johnny Depp’s US defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, asking if the testimony of British model Kate Moss “won it” for the actor, while also warning that passengers may have to queue outside Dublin Airport’s terminals again this weekend.

There’s no guarantee holidaymakers heading to Dublin Airport will make their flights despite a plan to “herd” passengers who arrive too early into a “holding pen” area, according to the Irish Daily Star.

The Echo reports that Cork has the highest waiting list for child psychology services in the country, with 1,936 children aged up to 18 on lists there at the end of February this year.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph says Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has written to Queen Elizabeth praising her “significant contribution” to the peace process ahead of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In Britain, the front pages are also focused on the celebrations for the country’s longest reigning monarch on the eve of the Jubilee.

The Daily Express says “a grateful nation” salutes the queen, while the Daily Mirror says a four-day party begins for “our queen” and “our Britain”.

The Sun and the Daily Mail run with the monarch’s call for Britons to create “happy memories”.

The i carries 70 photographs of the queen for her 70 years as the head of state, while The Daily Telegraph quotes the monarch: “We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Elsewhere, the Daily Star continues with coverage of getaway disruptions.

The Guardian leads on a warning to the British prime minister that his changes to the ministerial ethics code “fuel mistrust”.

While The Times reports Boris Johnson’s allies have called Tory rebels “narcissists”.

And the Financial Times reports on a warning that a “hurricane” is “bearing down” on the global economy.