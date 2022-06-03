Ashford Castle owner secures planning for five-star hotel in Dublin

Gordon Deegan

The owners of Ashford Castle have secured planning permission for a ‘boutique’ five-star 60 bedroom hotel in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Red Carnation Hotels (UK) Ltd for the conversion and extension of a former Jesuit university students’ residence at Hatch Hall into a 60 bedroom hotel.

The plan – which includes a new eight-storey extension – was put on hold last year after resident, Brian O’Regan lodged an appeal against the Dublin City Council decision to give the project the green light.

However, the appeals board has now granted planning permission for the scheme after concluding that the hotel development “would constitute an acceptable quantum of development in this urban accessible location”.

The board also concluded that the hotel would not detract from the mixed use character of the area and would not seriously injure the amenities of surrounding properties or the visual amenities of the area.

Protected structure

The board also granted planning permission after finding that the hotel would not detract from the setting of the protected structure on site, Hatch Hall.

In making its decision, the board stated that it had regard to national planning policy that seeks to direct new development in cities into build up serviced areas.

Living close to the proposed development site, Mr O’Regan of Hatch Place, Dublin 2 has employed BPS Planning Consultants to draw up the appeal which ran to 30 pages.

In the appeal, Mr Buck argued that the eight-storey tower element of the hotel would have an adverse impact on the O’Regan property, on the streetscape and the Georgian context within the area.

However, board inspector, Pauline Fitzpatrick recommended that planning permission be granted.

Ms Fitzpatrick concluded that “the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area to such an extent that would adversely affect the enjoyment or value of property in the vicinity”.

Director at CBRE, John Hughes told Dublin City Council that while Dublin has a strong ‘pipeline’ of hotels, only 3 per cent is classified as being in the 5-star category.

Mr Hughes stated that currently there is limited supply of five star hotels in Dublin making up just 12 of the 214 hotels in the capital equating to 1,793 bedrooms or a share of 8 per cent.

Hatch Hall is a protected structure and planning consultant for Red Carnation, John Spain stated that the use as a five star hotel “would ensure that the building is restored and conserved, protecting it into the future with a viable use”.