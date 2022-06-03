Carlow Arts Festival receives over 200k in funding

Friday, June 03, 2022

 

Carlow artist Tadgh Griffin and his band performing during the launch of the Carlow Arts Festival in Tullys Bar in Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

CARLOW Arts Festival has received over €200,000 in strategic funding this year. The long-running arts festival received €235,000, it was announced on Friday.

Funds totalling €47.4 million will be distributed to 106 organisations across all parts of the country.

Arts council director Maureen Kennelly said: “Our strategic funding decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts. The recipient organisations range across galleries, festivals, choirs, publishers, studios, theatres and venues and their work will ensure that the public has access to high-quality artistic expression in every part of Ireland.”

 

