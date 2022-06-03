Co Carlow has over 12 working hubs

MORE than a dozen remote working hubs are operating in Co Carlow. Four are part of the National Connected Hubs network, while a further nine will be invited to join the government-funded network.

The connectedhubs.ie platform has been set up to offer booking, hub management and e-commerce applications to members.

The current connected hubs are Enterprise House, Insurtech Network Centre and New Work Junction in Carlow town and the Thrive Hub in Tullow.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, minister Heather Humphreys said a significant number of initiatives will be developed through the network, including collective engagement between hubs and large-scale employers and government.

