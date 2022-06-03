Dayna is Beat’s new newshound

REGIONAL radio station Beat 102-103 is delighted to announce the recruitment of Carlow journalist Dayna Kearney to its multi-award-nominated news team.

The Carlow town native will take on the role of digital and broadcast journalist, having proven herself in a multitude of media-focused roles since graduating with a level 8 BA in media and public relations from IT Carlow.

Before joining the radio station, Dayna completed Beat 102-103’s broadcast course in conjunction with SETU and worked as the students’ union communications officer at IT Carlow. Alongside her work for Beat, she is employed in a freelance capacity for Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

Dayna said: “I joined the Beat news team because I’ve had a passion for radio since I was young – I wanted to find a job that I could genuinely say I loved. I hope to bring an enthusiastic and positive attitude to the team, where we can all work together to achieve our goals and have a bit of craic along the way.”

The welcome addition to Beat’s news team follows the recent recruitment of Wexford-based journalists Shaun Connolly, Joleen Murphy and Jan Stafford.