Fraction of derelict site levies collected in Carlow

A FRACTION of the levies issued against derelict sites in Carlow has been collected by the council. Just €3,500 was received by Carlow County Council during 2020, while the local authority issued levies of €64,364 on site owners the same year. The 2020 figures are the most recently compiled at national level and were published recently in the Dáil.

During 2020, the number of derelict sites in Carlow fell significantly from 37 to 22. Three sites were added to the register during the year, while 18 were removed.