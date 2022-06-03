  • Home >
Garda operation sees 1,000 drivers hit with speeding fines in 24 hours

Friday, June 03, 2022

Sarah Mooney

More than 1,000 drivers were hit with speeding fines and penalty points over the last 24 hours during a Garda operation.

Operation Slowdown began on 7am on Thursday and concluded this morning, running in support of a road safety appeal ahead of the June bank holiday weekend.

A Garda spokesperson said 939 drivers had been issued with fixed charged notices for speeding to date, resulting in an €80 fine and three penalty points on their driving licence.

This number is expected to be in excess of 1,000 once a time lag in prosecutions uploading to the Garda processing system concludes.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “Yesterday in excess of 1,000 drivers were prosecuted for speeding.

“These drivers will now receive three penalty points on their licence, but their driving yesterday put themselves and all other road users at risk.

“Yesterday one more person died on our roads, 71 people have now died on our roads to date. I continue to appeal to all road users to slow down and stay safe this bank holiday weekend.”

Drivers detected speeding include a motorist travelling at 142 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone on the N83 at Beagh Brownsgrove in Galway, and another travelling at 140 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone on the N4 Doddsborough in Lucan, Dublin.

