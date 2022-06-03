Vacant homes added to Carlow’s housing stock in 2021

ALMOST 50 vacant homes in Carlow were brought back into the housing stock last year.

In 2021, 48 homes were delivered through the Repair and Leasing programme, the Buy and Renew Scheme and the Housing Acquisitions Fund, according to figures released recently in the Dáil.

Thirty-seven homes were provided through the Buy and Renew Scheme, which allows local authorities to purchase and renew housing units in need of repair, which then can be made available for social housing.

Seven homes were provided in the county through the Housing Agency Acquisitions Fund, which allows the agency to acquire vacant units from banks and investment companies for social housing units, which are then sold on to approved housing bodies.

Four homes were provided via the Repair and Leasing scheme, which targets vacant properties whose owners cannot afford or access funding to bring them to rental standards. The scheme provides funding to carry out the work in return for a lease with the local authority to provide social housing.