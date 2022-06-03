What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 27 May and 3 June.

Bagenalstown: Martin and Siobhan Dalton wish to demolish existing fire-damaged dwelling and construct a replacement dormer-style dwelling at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.

Strawrath Developments Ltd wishes to erect medium voltage (MV) substation buildings at Bagenalstown Industrial Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Bunclody: David and Joanne Rellis wish to construct a dwelling house with services and domestic garage at Deerpark, Bunclody.

Carlow: Mark Doogue and Ailbhe White wish to erect a new part-single-storey and two-storey extension to the rear (west) of the existing dwelling house at Oak Park Road, Carlow.

Paul O’Connell wishes to retain permission for a single-storey extension as constructed at Ashgrove, Tullow Road.

St Fiacc’s NS board of management wishes to demolish two temporary accommodation structures and erect a new single-storey extension to include four general classrooms, two SEN classrooms, central activities area and secure outdoor play space at St Fiacc’s, Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen. The proposed development is the subject of a concurrent planning application to Laois County Council.

Old Leighlin: Old Leighlin GAA wishes to erect an electronic scoreboard, two dugouts and spectator railings to the sides of the existing pitch at Old Leighlin GAA grounds, Molaise Park, Old Leighlin.

Rathvilly: Tomasz and Joanna Swiatek wish to construct a storey-and-a-half-type dwelling and domestic garage at Patrick’s Well, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Patrick Smullen wishes to erect a wooden shed for domestic storage, one boiler room and a stick storage shed at Roscat, Tullow.