Woman trapped in car submerged in River Lee as two children rescued

A woman is trapped after a car entered the River Lee in Cork city on Friday night.

Gardaí confirmed that two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána remain at the scene and are awaiting support from specialist services to conduct further examinations of the vehicle.”

The spokesman said that officers are investigating “all the circumstances” of the incident.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm when the car ended up in the river at Kennedy Quay.

Naval divers are expected at Kennedy Quay shortly to search the river for the missing woman.

A large presence of emergency service personnel remain at the scene, with Crosshaven Coastguard now after joining the search.

Mallow Search and Rescue are currently at the scene to assist while a crane has also been deployed at the quayside

Several people who saw the incident unfolding contacted the emergency services.

The Coastguard 117 helicopter from Waterford, the Navy and Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery, joined gardaí and four units of Cork City Fire Service in the rescue operation.

The operation is expected to go in to the early hours of tomorrow, according to a spokesman for Cork City Fire Service.

Efforts are underway to recover the car from the river and establish if the woman remains in the vehicle.