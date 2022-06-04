Choir voice their appreciation for Ned

By Charlie Keegan

WHEN Edward (Ned) Comerford dropped into Graiguecullen Parish Centre after tea on Wednesday 19 May, he thought it was for a routine duty to sort out the finances of St Fiacc’s Male Voice Choir, of which he was long-time treasurer. But Ned (91) from Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen was in for a major surprise when he crossed the threshold of the parish centre to find himself the centre of attention.

He was met by members of the choir, who had gathered to honour a man whose greatest love, outside of his wife and rugby, was his role as a singer with Graiguecullen St Fiacc’s Men’s Choir for the past 47 years.

Ned, who will celebrate his 92nd birthday next month, was accorded a prolonged round of applause, while also being the recipient of a lovely watch, along with a number of framed photos of himself with choir members.

There was also a bouquet for Ned’s wife, the former Patricia Harvey from Pollerton Road, Carlow. Patricia will celebrate her 82nd birthday six days after Ned’s, on Bloomsday, Thursday 16 June.

The Comerfords have been married for almost 62 years, having celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in July 2020. They married in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow.

There was tea, sandwiches and goodies to mark the special occasion for the nonagenarian, who expressed his deep appreciation of this most kind gesture from the choir and the parish of Graiguecullen.

A native of Graiguecullen, Ned is the last surviving member of his family, his last sibling, brother Jack Comerford, having passed away in 2020 at the age of 90.

Ned has been a supporter of the Irish rugby team for decades and during the 1960s and ʼ70s would travel to Lansdowne Road for the home internationals. He is a proud holder of a match programme signed by the late Jack Kyle, the great Ulster and Irish out-half of the 1940s and ʼ50s. Kyle and the great ‘boy wonder’ Tommy Murphy were his sporting heroes at the time. Ned used to say that if ever he wanted to see his hero, all he had to do was walk to the end of St Fiacc’s Terrace, where he lived as a boy.

Ned began his working career with Governey’s Boot Factory on Castle Hill and remained in Governey’s employ when the plant relocated to the Barrow Track. He then went to work as porter for the Court Place branch of Bank of Ireland, from where he retired.

A lifelong teetotaller, he is the patriarch of four generations of his family. Ned and Patsy have five children – Ger, Sleaty Road, who is a long-time sub-editor with The Nationalist; Edwina Slattery (Killeshin), Anne Doyle (Ballylinan), Martin and Padraig (both Graiguecullen). They also have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ned and Patricia celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 happy years of marriage in June 2020, with a family function in the Ballylinan home of daughter Anne.

Ned Comerford is rightly proud of his long association with the Men’s Choir in Graiguecullen and will hopefully continue well into the future to perform with the choir whenever its services are called on in the local St Clare’s Church.