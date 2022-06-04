Joe was a loving family man who received a national bravery award

The late Joe Middleton

By Charlie Keegan

THERE were many expressions of sympathy in the Graiguecullen and Bagenalstown areas at news of the death at his home on Saturday 16 April of Joe Middleton, Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen.

Aged 56, Joe was diagnosed with cancer 13 months before his passing and bore his illness with great stoicism and optimism. He was treated in University Hospital Waterford and the Whitfield Clinic, Waterford, but was cared for at home for most of his sickness by his daughters Christine Middleton and Lisa Flynn, both of whom work in healthcare.

A few years ago, Joe Middleton demonstrated his bravery when, seeing a man in difficulty in the River Barrow in Carlow, he got hold of a boat, managed to row across and rescue the man in distress. And this action was taken by a man who could not even swim!

Joe was subsequently the recipient of a bravery award, presented to him in Dublin Castle.

Joe spent his working life in the construction industry and in later years had been a carer for his wife Emer, who has health issues.

In his young days, Joe was a fine soccer player, forming what is the present-day Kilree United club in Bagenalstown. He also lined out for the team known simply as Pairc Mhuire in Bagenalstown. Joe, who played in midfield or at left-full, won a number of Player of the Year awards. He was also responsible for setting up the Mini World Cup soccer tournament in Bagenalstown, and this year’s competition is being dedicated to his memory.

In Graiguecullen, Joe was supportive of the local ladies Gaelic football team and the club paid an effusive tribute to him following his passing. Joe was also a Liverpool soccer follower.

He was married to the former Emer Glesphen – they had met through a shared interest in and use of the CB radio transmitter system. They married in Bagenalstown, holding their wedding reception in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.

The Glesphens were a well-known family in Leighlinbridge, where they ran the local post office. Emer was born in Athy, Co Kildare.

Joe and Emer spent 40 happy years together and his passing is an inestimable loss to his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

Joe will be remembered as a good-humoured and popular man, a great family man who loved nothing more than to have his family around him, greatly enjoying the craic with his cherished five grandchildren.

For relaxation, Joe liked to have a game of pool and a drink in Brennan’s pub, Graiguecullen.

He valued his faith greatly, not outwardly, but prayer meant a lot to Joe during his final illness.

Joe reposed at his home on Monday 19 April, where Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, led prayers. His remains were removed to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Tuesday afternoon, where Fr Dunphy celebrated Joe’s funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Christine Middleton (daughter) and Sabrina Middleton (daughter-in-law), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by DJ Middleton (son), Ryan Maher (Christine’s partner), Kyle Middleton (grandson) and Michelle Middleton (niece).

The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Ollie Flynn (relative) and Annie Dunne (Joseph’s partner).

Fr Dunphy paid a lovely tribute to Joe in a homily during Mass; and in a eulogy, Joe’s daughter Christine said he was “not just my Dad but my best friend, my inspiration and my forever fighting hero. Daddy was many things in life – a son, a brother, an uncle and a granddad to his adored grandchildren and a forever father to his five children, an adored husband to the woman we are lucky to call Mam”.

She described her father as “the gentlest soul you could ever meet – he was kind, caring, positive, inspiring and the best Daddy anyone could ever wish for”.

He had asked her on his funeral day to say a few words about life and how short it is and how fast things can change. That what you have today can be taken away from you tomorrow. That everything happens for a reason – good and bad – but how you approach it determines the journey and the outcome.

“God gives his hardest battles to his strongest solider, so if you are having a bad day or you are struggling, remember, you wouldn’t be given this task in life if you weren’t strong enough to get past it. You get up every morning and have a choice. Make sure you choose wisely, because those choices don’t last forever. If there is something bothering you or if you feel unwell, do something about it. Time and life are precious; you are the artist of your own life, so don’t ever hand the paintbrush to anyone else. Today is the opportunity to build the tomorrow you want.”

Christine went on to speak of the deep love Joe had for his sons and daughters, describing her mam Emer as the woman of her dad’s dreams, whom he loved to bits and who would always be at her side. She also referred to his cherished love of his grandchildren, describing Joe as “the best granddad of all”.

In terms of the treatment her dad received, Caroline said the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team became the ‘dream team’ to the Middleton family. She also extended sincere appreciation to Joe’s oncology team. There were also sincere words of thanks to Fr Dunphy and to their neighbours and circle of friends.

Christine concluded: “My days will never be the same, not hearing you call my name. The football and soccer was a great bond between us – we were like two peas in a pod.”

She promised to look after her mam and make sure she’s happy, but will always wonder why her dad had to go, adding: “You had a smile on your face right until the end.”

The fine singing at Mass was by the Nolan Sisters, Graiguecullen.

Following Mass, Joe was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, with Fr John reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Joe is mourned by his wife Emer, children DJ (Manchester, England), Joseph (Pacelli Avenue), Kenneth (Ken) (Gleann na Bearú, Bagenalstown), Lisa Flynn (Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny) and Christine Middleton (Pacelli Avenue). He is also sadly missed by his grandchildren Shanice, Kyle, Tegan, Kiyah and Lola, son-in-law Glen, Christine’s partner Ryan, Joseph’s partner Annie, daughter-in-law Sabrina, brothers John (Carlow), Willie (Bagenalstown), Josie (Carlow), sisters Eileen and Mary (both Bagenalstown), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and his many friends in Bagenalstown, Graiguecullen and Carlow.