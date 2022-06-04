Land in Borris will not be rezoned for housing

By Suzanne Pender

A DECISION not to zone land as residential in Borris sparked one councillor to declare that this certainly wasn’t “housing for all”.

Cllr William Quinn was critical of the chief executive’s recommendation not to change an area at Bog Lane, Borris from enterprise and employment to residential and strategic reserve. The zoning change had been suggested as part of the County Development Plan discussions; however, chief executive Kathleen Holohan proposed that this amendment not be adopted.

Cllr Michael Doran proposed to accept the chief executive’s recommendation, seconded by cllr Brian O’Donoghue, but cllr Quinn strongly objected.

“Well, this is not housing for all,” he fumed, referring to the government housing strategy.

Cllr Quinn pointed out that the area in question was previously zoned housing and branded the recommendation as being unfair to the “people of south Co Carlow born and reared here” and struggling to find affordable housing.

A roll-call vote followed with 11 voting in favour of the chief executive’s recommendation – cllrs Browne, Dalton, Doran, A McDonald, J McDonald, Murnane, J Murphy, O’Donoghue, O’Neill, Pender and Phelan. Cllrs Cassin, C Murphy, Paton and Quinn voted against, with cllrs Kinsella and Wallace abstaining and cllr Gladney absent.