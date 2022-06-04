Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees

The weather has picked up in time for the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to hit 20 degrees in parts of the country today.

While the morning and afternoon has been filled with dry spells around the country, Met Éireann said rain will push over Munster and south Leinster this evening, “becoming persistent and heavy at times”.

Highest temperatures today, ranging between 15-20 degrees, will be in the north, northwest and midlands.

Dry with spells of sunshine⛅️ in the midlands, north & west. Cloudier conditions with showery outbreaks of rain will push in over Munster & south Leinster this afternoon, becoming persistent & heavy at times 🌧️☔️ Highs of 15 to 20°C🌡️ or a little cooler in the south & southeast. pic.twitter.com/8VUBQw4dsu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2022

The forecaster warned the UV index will be “moderate to high under any clear skies today”.

The north and northwest have a moderate rating of 3-5 on the UV index, while the rest of the country is covered by a high (6-7) rating.

Always swim at lifeguarded waterways. Lifeguards are on duty weekends in June and full time in July and August. Remember to swim between the flags and within your depth.#BetterSafeThanSorry For more information, visit https://t.co/vRGx6DCPTy pic.twitter.com/s2JjODNNUr — Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) June 3, 2022

Healthy Ireland are advising those venturing out in the sun to cover their skin with light clothing, or wear SPF, in addition to sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

The public are also being asked to take great around water this weekend, with Water Safety Ireland urging people who are taking to the water to: