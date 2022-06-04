Motorcyclist (40s) dies and five others injured in Co Kilkenny collision

A motorcyclist aged in his early 40s has died while five other people are injured following a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal crash on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park, Clifden, which involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured in the collision at around 4.50pm this afternoon, and his body remains at the scene at this time.

Two more male motorcyclists were also seriously injured in the incident and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 30s, and his two female passengers were meanwhile taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses, and anyone who was travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 4.50pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and who were travelling in the area are also asked to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.