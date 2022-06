An Irish teenager has died after being thrown from a car in Australia in the early hours of this morning.

The incident, which saw two vehicles collide shortly before 1.30am on Sunday, took place in a district about three hours from Melbourne.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other Irish men, aged 21 and 30, were travelling in the same car and are being treated in hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the second car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.