By Suzanne Pender

IS outdoor dining on upper Tullow Street “dead in the water?”

That was the question posed by cllr Tom O’Neill at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr O’Neill asked about progress on plans announced last year to create outdoor dining spaces at a number of locations outside bars/restaurants on Upper Tullow Street.

Director of services Michael Rainey said that the “first phase” would happen shortly outside Salt Bar, then other options would be considered.