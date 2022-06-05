Two people die following three-car crash in Co Sligo

Two people have died following a road crash involving three cars in Co Sligo this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal collision that occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack at around 5.20pm, with the road set to remain closed overnight.

Two males, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision. Both of their bodies remain at the scene at this time.

It brings the total number of road deaths over the June bank holiday period since Thursday to six and the number of fatal incidents over the same period to eight.

Gardaí earlier on Sunday appealed to the public to take care amid the fatal incidents that had left behind “grieving families and friends on a bank holiday weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment.”

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) also renewed its appeal for road users to take extra care over the long weekend.

“Tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday the roads will be busy with many returning after a short break. Drivers should expect to encounter walkers, cyclists, and motorcyclists,” it said in a statement.

“The RSA is therefore urging drivers to slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on your journey to avoid falling asleep at the wheel.”

The RSA also urged drivers to watch out for motorcyclists at junctions, intersections and in blind spots. “Motorcyclists are being reminded that they have less protection than a car driver and to always wear proper personal protection equipment and to ease off the throttle,” it said.

Sligo investigation

Today’s double fatality in Sligo brings to 76 the total number of people killed on Irish roads this year. Two people were killed and 14 people were seriously injured over the June bank holiday period last year, compared to the six fatalities to date this year.

Following this afternoon’s fatal collision, the N15 is closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí said the road will remain closed overnight, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Sligo are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of the Rathcormack area between 5pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.