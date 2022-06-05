What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Measures to address the housing crisis and a new Ireland Thinks survey are among the stories covered on the front pages of the national newspapers this Sunday.

The Business Post reports the Government is to “consider new tax breaks for small landlords”, with the new plan aiming to reduce rents for tenants.

The paper also reports the operator of Dublin Airport, the DAA argued last month that the aviation regulator should pay bonuses for short queue times. Over the last week, the airport has been forced to take on additional staff and create a plan to manage passenger waiting times after chaos at the airport last weekend caused over 1,000 passengers to miss their flights.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with: ‘Four out of five [Fine Gael] TDs’ seats in danger’. The piece states an “internal party analysis” by former minister Michael Ring found the party’s TD’s face a “dogfight for political survival”, with some “ministerial heavyweights” also in risk of losing their seats.

The Sunday Independent reports the findings of the latests Ireland Thinks poll, with 70 per cent of those surveyed saying they expect an economic crash is coming within the next year.

Meanwhile in the UK, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee celebrations dominate the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday splash with a surprise comedy sketch the queen appeared in alongside Paddington Bear. The latter paper quips: “Ma’am-Alade Your Majesty?” while the Times calls Saturday evening’s festivities “the party of a lifetime for ‘world’s grandmother’”.

Sunday People and the Sunday Mirror enjoy some word play on their front pages, using an image of the band Queen performing for the queen.

“Thank you for being there for us, Mummy,” says the Sunday Express, running Prince Charles’ tribute to his mother which he delivered on stage in front of Buckingham Palace and a 22,000-strong live audience.

The Observer reflects on the nostalgic “knees up” of the long weekend that saw the public embrace a “carnival atmosphere” despite the queen’s absence at many of the events.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports Labour is making a bid to snatch leadership on “levelling up” from British prime minister Boris Johnson. The paper writes the Opposition has accused “the beleaguered prime minister of ditching flagship promises to revive disadvantaged ‘Red Wall’ communities”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Gemma Collins has claimed she has a ghost in her home but “allows him to stay because he’s ‘friendly’”.