Covid-19 delivered serious hit to Irish cider sector – Carlow producer

The Covid-19 pandemic had a hugely negative impact on Ireland’s cider sector in 2021, but there were some early signs of recovery in the second half of the year, according to a new report released on World Cider Day today.

The Irish Cider Market Report from Drinks Ireland|Cider shows that both sales and exports fell drastically last year, with producers now calling for an excise reduction to support the sector, as well as the urgent implementation of an excise relief programme for craft producers.

Cider, like beer, is very popular in the on-trade, which was shut or heavily restricted for large parts of 2020 and 2021, both in Ireland and in key export markets. Last year, domestic sales declined by 4.2%. In total, they were down by 15.1% since 2019.

Ciders share of the alcohol market in 2019 was 7.4%. By 2021, it fell to 5.8% which is a fall of 1.6 percentage points, as people shifted to wine and spirits when consuming at home.

Exports were also very significantly hit, down by over a half (56.2%) in 2021 to an estimated value of €25 million.

The most popular destinations for Irish cider were the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Despite the major challenges, Drinks Ireland|Cider says there is some hope for optimism and signs of early recovery, as the second half of 2021 saw a 20% increase in cider sales, as hospitality restrictions eased and venues across Ireland welcomed customers back.

Seamus O’Hara, Chair of Drinks Ireland|Cider and CEO of Carlow Brewing Company, which makes Falling Apple Irish Cider, Craigies Irish Cider & Cooney’s Cider said:

“With native orchards and great quality diverse homegrown products, there is huge opportunity for the Irish cider sector to mirror the success of other parts of the drinks industry, like Irish craft beer and Irish gin. We are proud to support local jobs and the economy in Bagenalstown. After two extremely challenging years, there are some early signs of recovery. The full reopening of Ireland’s hospitality sector in January 2022 will hopefully provide a much-needed boost, but support is certainly required at this critical stage.”

The trade body said that a full recovery and subsequent growth will be very challenging in the absence of support from Government, calling for an excise cut on alcohol. This would help bring Ireland in line with other countries, it says, as we currently have the third highest excise on cider in Europe, after Finland and Sweden.