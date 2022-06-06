Edmund Rice Student Awards at CBS college

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
The staff and students in St Mary’s Academy CBS recently celebrated the students’ achievements when they attended the annual Edmund Rice Student Awards ceremony.
The awards showcase everything worthwhile and good that the do students during the academic term. The boys’ achievements show characteristics of resilience, dedication, teamwork, and leadership.
Special (but unnamed guests) also attended in memory of past pupils who contributed to the school.
Stanisław Flejszar the 1st year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left, principal) and Theresa O’Neill (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Jan Flejszar the 2nd year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left_principal) and Shane Storey (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Sagar Sapkota the 3rd year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left_principal) and Mick Kehoe (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Franciszek Donronski the 4th year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left_principal) and Maurice Browne (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Tom Behan the 5th year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left_principal) and Joan McKeon (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Luke Noctor the 6th year “student of the year” receives his award from Fiona Lennon (left_principal) and Joe Nolan (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Conor Heffernan – Winner of the Sean Brennan Cup (Senior Football) – Pictured with Sean & Caroline Brennan and his teachers Mr. Cormac Mullins and Mr. Conor Byrne
Leon O’Brien receives the Art award from Sean Kealy (left_vice-principal) and Adam Bohanna (teacher) at the St. Mary’s Academy Edmund Rice Awards in Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie