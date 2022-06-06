Is new traffic layout at Hanover an accident waiting to happen?

By Suzanne Pender

THE NEW traffic layout at Hanover – safer or an accident waiting to happen?

That’s the debate that has divided motorists for weeks, and once again was raised at the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr John Cassin said he had heard people’s concerns about Thompson’s corner and traffic delays in this area of town since the new traffic layout.

“I went there myself one evening and sat watching it from the Aldi car park and I didn’t see any big delays. But I have been asked by people to bring it to the council’s attention,” he said.

Town engineer Barry Knowles accepted that at certain times there will be a build-up of traffic on Barrack Street, such as Friday evenings, but that the area was now “a lot safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Also, we’ve had a few people visually impaired who would have told us the new junction is really working for them,” added Mr Knowles.

“I think myself it is working pretty well and looks well,” he said.

Mr Knowles stated that when the next phase of Hanover Park opens, it would “really add value to the area” along with improvement plans for Hanover bus park.

Mr Knowles said the roundabout layout was part of the overall scheme, adding that a new ‘smart system’ was in place on a number of traffic lights in town, which allows the traffic lights “to talk to each other”, enhancing traffic flow.