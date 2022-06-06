Local choir will give a free concert during arts festival

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Voices is delighted to be part of this year’s Carlow Arts Festival with a free performance at 2pm next Sunday 12 June in Carlow College.

The local choir will perform a varied programme of light listening with some well-known favourites and beautiful choral arrangements.

Audiences are also in for a special treat from Carlow Voice’s virtuoso musical director, the renounced violinist Patrick Rafter.

Admission is free and all are welcome to come along.

It’s been a busy time for Carlow Voices, having recently competed in the AIMS Choral Festival in New Ross, successfully making it back to the stage following an absence of live performance over the past two years.

The choir will shortly take a break for the summer but would welcome new members when it returns this September.

For details, email [email protected] or see Carlow Voices on Facebook.