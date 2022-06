A man is due to appear before a court in the morning charged in connection with a fatal road traffic incident in Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

The Nationalist understands the man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will appear before Kilkenny District Court.

A motorcyclist aged in his 40s who had been part of a charity run for a Carlow good cause died following a collision with a car on Saturday afternoon on the R712 in Kilkenny.