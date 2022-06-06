Meeting sought with college to quell rumours

By Suzanne Pender

THE suggestion that Carlow College may be transferred to state ownership has prompted calls for the college to come before the local council to outline its intentions.

At the May meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne referred to recent news that the college is in discussions with the state.

“Maybe a meeting could be arranged with the college management and this council to discuss what this will mean and the implications of it,” said cllr Browne.

However, cllr Fintan Phelan quickly rebuffed the idea, adding that the college was “examining options” and the local authority should “let them conclude that”.

“But it is out in the public,” argued cllr Browne.

“I think we need to give them the space to consider all the options,” replied cllr Phelan.

Cllr Browne remarked that “if they completed a deal it would be too late”.

Director of services Michael Rainey agreed it was possible to contact Carlow College to arrange a meeting, when possible, to advise the local authority of its negotiations. This was then accepted by councillors.