Road resurfacing works at Brownshill Ave in Carlow

Monday, June 06, 2022

Road resurfacing works will be carried out at Brownshill Avenue in Carlow over the next two days.

Carlow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works on Tuesday and Wednesday. The works will run from 7am to 6pm each day.

The road will be closed from its junction with the Brownshill Link Road (L1026) to its junction with the L1009 (Bennekerry Village). Traffic Management and detours will be in place.

The road in question will be closed to the general public, with the exception of residents who reside on said road, for the duration of the works and traffic diversions will be in place. Motorists who normally use the roads or who drive in the vicinity of the said road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and if feasible, avoid the area in question.

