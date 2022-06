GARDAÍ are investigating the theft of tools from a van in Killerig on Tuesday 31 May.

The van was parked at a site when a man was seen taking the tools. The man was disturbed and drove away in a silver Saab. Several tools were taken, including a yellow DeWalt SDS drill, a yellow DeWalt screw gun, a Makita drill, a yellow DeWalt grinder and some spanners. Contact the gardaí in Tullow with any information or if offered any of these items for sale.