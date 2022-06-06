Tributes after Belfast boy dies following holiday swimming pool accident

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Tributes have been paid to a six-year-old boy from Belfast who has died on holiday following an incident at a swimming pool in Majorca.

Corey Aughey had been in intensive care since the accident last Thursday in Spain but died on Sunday.

A family statement posted on Facebook said that “king Corey has gained his wings” and thanked everyone from the bottom of their hearts for the support.

The statement added: “Now we have to concentrate on getting him home.

“Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple of weeks.”

The UK Foreign Office said it was “supporting the family of a British child who had died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities”.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

A fundraising page set up while Corey was in hospital has raised almost £12,000 (€14,000).

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst, who knows the family, said on Facebook: “Deeply saddened to hear that young Corey has passed away.

“A real wee character who was always full of life any time I saw him.”

The boy was a member of the 45th Belfast Scout Group, which meets in the Immanuel Church of Ireland in Ardoyne.

A statement on the church Facebook page said: “This evening the leaders of the 45th Belfast Scout Group which meets in Immanuel received the heart breaking news that Corey, a much loved member of the Beaver Section passed away following a tragic accident.

“Please keep the Aughey family in your thoughts and prayers during this very sad and difficult time.”

The 45th Belfast Scout Group wrote: “This is extremely sad news and the thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the 45th are with his family at this heart breaking time.

“Corey will be fondly remembered by his Beaver Leaders as being fun loving, always smiling and full of enthusiasm.

“We will miss him so much. Beaver parents have already been informed.

“Pastoral support has kindly been offered by our district commissioner so if you feel a leader or young person would like to avail of this, please let me know.”