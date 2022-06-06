What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, June 06, 2022

Health waiting lists, potential tax cuts, and the tragic death of a young mother in Co Cork feature on Bank Holiday Monday’s front pages.

A quarter of the public are on health waiting lists, The Irish Times reports.

There are no emergency beds for homeless people in Limerick, according to the Irish Examiner, while the death of Gillian Daly, who died on Friday after the car she was in with her two young children entered the River Lee in Cork city, also features on the front page.

People could be encouraged to work from home in a bid to conserve fuel supplies which are lagging due to the war in Ukraine, the Irish Independent reports.

The Herald carries a similar story, labelling it a ‘lockdown’ plan.

The tragedy in Cork also features on the front page of The Echo and the Irish Sun.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar wants to cut taxes in a bid to address Sinn Féin’s surging popularity, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

 

 

The UK papers commence the week with stories on the last of the long weekend’s festivities, British government machinations and wet weather.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail quote the Queen as saying in a surprise appearance from the Buckingham Palace balcony that her heart has been “with you all” through the celebrations.

Metro describes the moment in its headline as “Majical”, while The Sun says “Thank you, Ma’am” as it praises a “wonderful long weekend”.

The Times carries the Queen’s “unspoken” message that “this is the future of our monarchy”, with the paper featuring a photograph of the monarch along with her heirs on the balcony.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports a confidence vote in the UK prime minister could be announced this week as allies of Boris Johnson appear braced for a test of his leadership.

Tory rebels have accused government whips of blackmail and threats over the matter, according to the i.

The Independent features analysis showing dozens of prospective fossil fuel projects which qualify for tax relief on oil and gas investments could pump nearly 900 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The Daily Star recalls the language of the Platinum Jubilee – “long to rain over us” – as it forecasts a “tropical washout” with the weather.

And the Financial Times reports initial public offering values have dropped 90 per cent in Europe and the US due to inflation and the Ukraine war.

