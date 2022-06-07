Burglaries in Ardattin and Carlow

Tuesday, June 07, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about two burglaries that occurred recently in Tullow and Carlow.

Carlow gardaí are investigating the theft of a ride-on lawnmower from a domestic garage on Tullow Road. The red Castlegarden mower was taken between Monday 23 May and Monday 6 June. Anyone who is offered this mower for sale or who has any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a break-in at an office just outside Ardattin on the Clonegal Road. A window was forced open and a Lenova laptop was taken. The incident occurred between 3.30pm on Friday 3 May and 7am on Tuesday 7 May. Anyone with any information or who might have noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact gardaí at Ballon or Tullow.

 

