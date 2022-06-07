Burglaries in Ardattin and Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information about two burglaries that occurred recently in Tullow and Carlow.

Carlow gardaí are investigating the theft of a ride-on lawnmower from a domestic garage on Tullow Road. The red Castlegarden mower was taken between Monday 23 May and Monday 6 June. Anyone who is offered this mower for sale or who has any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a break-in at an office just outside Ardattin on the Clonegal Road. A window was forced open and a Lenova laptop was taken. The incident occurred between 3.30pm on Friday 3 May and 7am on Tuesday 7 May. Anyone with any information or who might have noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact gardaí at Ballon or Tullow.