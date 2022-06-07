County development plan is passed by 16 votes to two

By Suzanne Pender

THE Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028 was passed by a council majority recently, with a contentious reference to a Barrow Blueway remaining within the plan following a roll-call vote.

A special meeting of Carlow County Council convened recently in Visual to consider amendments to the draft Carlow County Development Plan (CDP) and the chief executive’s report. The CDP establishes a broad framework for the way in which Co Carlow’s economy, society, environment and the use of land should evolve over the years to come.

The meeting brings to an end a process that began in June 2020 and included two periods of public consultations, submissions, a chief executive’s report, various amendments and a series of workshops. The 18-member council was asked to vote on various amendments, many of which were text changes, their implications having been scrupulously analysed in advance of the meeting.

Among them was the zoning of land at Thompson’s of Carlow on the Athy Road, which will now be considered under the joint special plan for Carlow town, which is currently underway, the ongoing issue of the Barrow Blueway and various zonings of land for residential development in towns and villages across the county.

Following a further two hours of debate, the Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028 was ultimately voted on – proposed by cllr Arthur McDonald, seconded by cllr Michael Doran and carried following a roll-call vote. The result was 16 council members in favour of the plan, with two councillors voting against – cllrs John Cassin and William Paton.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan concluded the meeting, stating that the adoption of the CDP was the result of more than two years’ work. He thanked chief executive Kathleen Holohan, director of services Michael Rainey and planning staff Anita Sweeney and Wesley Keogh for the “huge amount of hours they have put into this”.