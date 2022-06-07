Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ollie Heslin

Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia, daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella. His mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire , nephews Seth,Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY OLLIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his parents residence (Eircode R93CK46) from 1pm Tuesday, 7th June, concluding with rosary on Wednesday, 8th June, at 8pm. House private on Thursday morning, please. Removal on Thursday, 9th June, to The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am (walking from Dowling’s Cross), followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Barnardo’s online. Ollie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on link to follow shortly.

OLLIE’S HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE, PLEASE