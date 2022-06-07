Free family day at Duckett’s Grove was a wonderful success

By Suzanne Pender

IT HAD been billed as an afternoon of free family summer fun at Duckett’s Grove, and Spraoi an tSamhraidh did not disappoint!

Glór Cheatharlach, Carlow Tourism, County Carlow Sports Partnership and Carlow Civil Defence co-operated to organise the family event in the majestic surrounds of Duckett’s Grove, a celebration of the arrival of summer and a return of gatherings – and what a wonderful afternoon it turned out to be! A host of fun and varied events free of charge and no entry fee were laid on from 2pm to 5pm on the final Sunday of May for families lucky enough to have booked a carpark space, while a free shuttle bus was available to transport pedestrians from Carlow town to the venue.

They came in their hundreds and the glorious sunshine made for a real Spraoi an tSamhraidh. Families brought along their favourite picnic, the kids were delighted to participate in the treasure hunt, while the older children enjoyed the orienteering course.

Then there was fun and games with street clown Giggles an fear grin, face painting with Amazing Daisy, bilingual guided tours, the children’s playground and lots more and, of course, coffee and ices.

Spraoi an tSamhraidh was the brainchild of Glór Cheatharlach supported by Conradh na Gaeilge and An Roinn Turasóireachta and was the final event of Carlow’s Summer Walking Festival as well as being Carlow Sports Partnership’s way of marking European Week of Sport.

The event could not have happened without the splendid co-operation of all three organisations as well as the expertise of County Carlow Civil Defence, whose members ensured a safe and incident-free afternoon.

Spraoi an tSamhraidh was deemed a great success, and no doubt an event to be repeated.