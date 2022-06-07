Free family day at Duckett’s Grove was a wonderful success

  • Home >
Tuesday, June 07, 2022

Jimmy OToole gave a history of Duckett’s Grove during the Family Summer Fun Day

Emma Uí Bhroin and her daughter Robyn

Brothers Tommy and Bobby Murnane

Giggles the clown entertaining the children at the Family Summer Fun Day in Duckett’s Grove

Michael and Oisin Nolan with their mother Susanna

Angeline Flanagan helps her son Kai with his first taste of a hot chocolate

Stephanie Kehoe and Teresa O’Meara from County Carlow Sports Partnership

Iwona and Sandra Haverta and her children David and Shannon Tevan

Fiona Byrne and her daughter Chloe enjoying Spraoi an tSamhraidh in Duckett’s Grove recently

Cousins Pennie Hands and Faith Nolan

Artist Ala Blaszczyk was busy with face-painting during the Family Summer Fun Day in Duckett’s Grove

 

By Suzanne Pender

IT HAD been billed as an afternoon of free family summer fun at Duckett’s Grove, and Spraoi an tSamhraidh did not disappoint!

Glór Cheatharlach, Carlow Tourism, County Carlow Sports Partnership and Carlow Civil Defence co-operated to organise the family event in the majestic surrounds of Duckett’s Grove, a celebration of the arrival of summer and a return of gatherings – and what a wonderful afternoon it turned out to be! A host of fun and varied events free of charge and no entry fee were laid on from 2pm to 5pm on the final Sunday of May for families lucky enough to have booked a carpark space, while a free shuttle bus was available to transport pedestrians from Carlow town to the venue.

They came in their hundreds and the glorious sunshine made for a real Spraoi an tSamhraidh. Families brought along their favourite picnic, the kids were delighted to participate in the treasure hunt, while the older children enjoyed the orienteering course.

Then there was fun and games with street clown Giggles an fear grin, face painting with Amazing Daisy, bilingual guided tours, the children’s playground and lots more and, of course, coffee and ices.

Spraoi an tSamhraidh was the brainchild of Glór Cheatharlach supported by Conradh na Gaeilge and An Roinn Turasóireachta and was the final event of Carlow’s Summer Walking Festival as well as being Carlow Sports Partnership’s way of marking European Week of Sport.

The event could not have happened without the splendid co-operation of all three organisations as well as the expertise of County Carlow Civil Defence, whose members ensured a safe and incident-free afternoon.

Spraoi an tSamhraidh was deemed a great success, and no doubt an event to be repeated.

 

