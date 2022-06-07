Fund for Carlow community tourism events available

Carlow County Council have launched a fund to spark the creation of community-based tourism events in the county.

The Festival & Event Fund will cater for the council’s own events, events in partnership with other bodies that have similar objectives, and events run by external organisers who receive direct funding contributions from the council.

Round 1 call for applications was for Festivals & Events which occur during the period May 2022 to October 2022. This second call is for Festivals & Events which occur during the period October 2022 to 10 December 2022. This call will include partnership opportunities for events for the Festive Family Experience Programme.

The scheme is open to groups or organisations that are organising events and festivals during the period October 2022 to 10 December 2022. Applications are accepted online only on https://submit.link/Y0

To be eligible for funding the event must:

Have a general audience appeal and be socially inclusive.

Clearly demonstrate potential to generate economic, social and/or cultural benefits.

Is focused on developing demonstrable, measurable tourism impacts in the County.

Complement the County’s calendar of events in relation to attracting overseas’ visitors.

Animate public spaces in creative and innovative ways within the County.

Demonstrate financial sustainability and the capacity to develop the event.