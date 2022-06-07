Tractor run raised vital funds for Mission Ukraine

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were big ones and small ones, green ones and red ones, shiny new ones and creaky old ones – but all of the tractors that took part in a recent tractor run in Baltinglass were much loved by their owners!

Motorcycles and a smattering of vintage cars also took part in the charity run in aid of Mission Ukraine, set up by local businessman Pat Lee and his wife Frances.

“The run was a great success: we had about 60 taking part, and the donations were amazing. People were so generous we made €4,460 on the day, so that was great. The kids’ toy tractor run was the biggest hit of the day! Everyone loved it. One child had charged his tractor for three days ahead of the event and was worried that there might not be enough charge to complete the run! The kids’ run took place on the square and consisted of a 200-metre dash down the street. They were led out by Harry Lee on a 40-year-old Honda 50. It was brilliant!” laughed Pat.

Part one of Mission Ukraine has already been completed, when Pat and Fran bought a bus and a people carrier and then raised funds so that they could be driven, laden with supplies, to Ukraine. Pat and Rathvilly man Noel Doyle successfully drove the vehicles to Krakow in Poland, where they were picked up by two Ukrainian drivers, who brought them across the border.

Pat is determined to send another bus to the war-torn country, along with much-needed medical supplies and so organised the tractor run to raise the vital funds. He is now in the process of buying a suitable bus and hopes to get it to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

He would like to thank all who took part or contributed in any way to the tractor run and the fundraising effort.

“We were delighted with the day and the results from it. It was a great day; we had a bit of craic! We’d like to thank everyone who took part and all the marshals who helped out on the route and made sure everyone was safe,” Pat said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can log on to idonate.ie/fundraiser and look for ‘Mission Ukraine’.

