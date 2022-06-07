Uplifting concert provided a musical treat

By Suzanne Pender

THE joyful and uplifting music of Vivaldi provided a musical feast for the audience in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Tullow recently.

Carlow Choral Society presented Vivaldi’s Magnificat and Gloria, joined by the Irish Choral Sinfonia with soprano Aisling Kenny and mezzo soprano Laura Joy Copeland. The choir were also joined by Yvonne Collier on organ and conducted by Blánaid Murphy.

“We were really delighted with the performance and delighted with the audience,” said Brian Kelly, chairperson of Carlow Choral Society. “Normally we perform in the cathedral, so it was a new venue for us, but we were delighted with it – the acoustics were perfect.”

The concert featured Vivaldi’s most popular works, sung to perfection by the choir, who were thrilled to be back out performing again and building up their audience to pre-pandemic heights.

Carlow Choral Society offered their thanks for all the positive feedback and the wonderful support they received.

“We performed Handel’s Messiah at Christmas and that was a smaller crowd than we’d normally have; this time we’d a bigger audience, so yes, our audience is in recovery. We’re definitely seeing that,” said Brian.

Carlow Choral Society are certainly not resting on their laurels and are looking forward to performing a free concert in aid of Ukraine at St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen at 3pm on Sunday 12 June. The choir have a wonderful programme prepared, with pieces composed by Tallis, Rutter, Whitaker and more. Donations will be taken on the day for this very worthy cause and all are welcome.