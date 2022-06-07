What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, June 07, 2022

UK prime minister Boris Johnson surviving a no confidence vote, a potential reduction in childcare costs and rising housing costs all feature on Tuesday’s front pages.

The no confidence vote makes the front page of The Irish Times, along with a story on TDs sending 12,000 queries to the Passport Office over backlogs.

Mr Johnson’s survival also makes the front page of the Irish Examiner, along with a story on a potential reduction in childcare costs to combat the rising cost of living.

The Echo leads with a story on road deaths over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the cost of building materials driving house costs up. It also carries a front page story on a row between Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on three men who have apologised after an incident involving a chant mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey expressing concern about being subject to a “public witch hunt”.

Two in five people are expected to be worse off financially by the end of the year, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a murder case.

The Herald leads with a story on a video circulating on social media of men bare knuckle boxing in a Dublin park.

Unionist voters back the DUP’s refusal to enter government in the North over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The Irish News leads with a story on the investigation into the video of people singing about Michaela McAreavey’s death.

Questions continue about Boris Johnson’s leadership after a poll by his party, according to the UK front pages.

The Sun says the PM has “just” survived the “night of the blond knives”, The Guardian describes the confidence vote as a “humiliation” and The Daily Telegraph reports the “hollow victory” has left Mr Johnson’s authority “crushed”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror declare the party is “over”, with the latter paper warning the 57-year-old will be “out in a year”.

The Financial Times, i and The Times describe the prime minister as “wounded”, while the Daily Star says the “Fibber PM” has survived to “lie another day”.

The Daily Express reports the prime minister is “defiant and unbowed” as the Daily Mail quotes Mr Johnson as vowing to “bash on” and “focus on the things that people want”.

And The Independent looks ahead to Mr Johnson potentially facing further blows in two key by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton later this month.

