13 Carlow groups receive Age & Opportunity funding

Wednesday, June 08, 2022

Members of Carlow Federation ICA take in the view from Borris Viaduct to celebrate this year’s Nollaig Na mBan. The group were one of 13 to receive Age & Opportunity funding

Carlow groups and clubs that support sport and physical activity in older age-groups were given a boost last week with a funding announcement.

The Age & Opportunity National Grant Scheme announced grants for 13 Carlow groups to promote physical activity in older people.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €7,050 across 13 groups in Carlow.

The successful Carlow groups are: Carlow Triathlon Club, Leighlinbridge ARA, Carlow Golf Club, Carlow Federation ICA, St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre, St. Patrick’s Boys AFC, Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow, Tullow & South Leinster Tennis & Sports Club, Ballyconnell ICA, Borris Men’s Shed, St Brigids Clonmore LGFC, Bennekerry ICA, Ballyloughan ICA.

Walking, weight lifting, night kayaking, dancing, rowing, yoga, orienteering, swimming, cycling, kurling and bowling are just some of the activities nationally the grant will fund.

The grant scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New book looks at those killed during the revolutionary period in Carlow

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:28pm

Fitness programme returning to Carlow schools

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:21pm

Summer picnic in Tinryland

Wednesday, 08/06/22 - 5:12pm