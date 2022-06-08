13 Carlow groups receive Age & Opportunity funding

Carlow groups and clubs that support sport and physical activity in older age-groups were given a boost last week with a funding announcement.

The Age & Opportunity National Grant Scheme announced grants for 13 Carlow groups to promote physical activity in older people.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €7,050 across 13 groups in Carlow.

The successful Carlow groups are: Carlow Triathlon Club, Leighlinbridge ARA, Carlow Golf Club, Carlow Federation ICA, St. Catherine’s Community Services Centre, St. Patrick’s Boys AFC, Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow, Tullow & South Leinster Tennis & Sports Club, Ballyconnell ICA, Borris Men’s Shed, St Brigids Clonmore LGFC, Bennekerry ICA, Ballyloughan ICA.

Walking, weight lifting, night kayaking, dancing, rowing, yoga, orienteering, swimming, cycling, kurling and bowling are just some of the activities nationally the grant will fund.

The grant scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.