Cathaoirleach Awards in Bagenalstown MD

By Elizabeth Lee

IT WAS a very special event when outgoing cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown Municipal District Michael Doran hosted an awards night on behalf of himself and his fellow councillors.

“We hadn’t had a cathaoirleach awards night in a few years so I had a chat with my fellow councillors and we decided that we would do it,” cllr Doran told ***The Nationalist***.

Any councillor who wanted to nominate someone for an award got their chance to do just that, with the result that there was great diversity in the roll call of winners.

Champion jockey Rachael Blackmore, who has gone down in the sporting history books for being the first female rider to win the Grand National, was the big hit on the night, especially with the teenagers from Borris Vocational School’s equestrian team, who also won an award.

“Rachael really made the night, particularity for the equestrian team. They were absolutely delighted that she was there and that they got to meet and talk to her. We were delighted that she could make it, too, because she’s such a busy person,” continued cllr Doran.

Among the other individuals who made the grade were two local business people who are renowned for contributing to their local communities – hotelier James Kehoe from the Lord Bagenal Hotel in Leighlinbridge and Jimmy Byrne from Burnside, Ballymoon.

Tadhg Walsh from the Royal Oak was presented with an award for his work in his community, as was charity volunteer from Bagenalstown Breda McDonald. She was recognised for her tireless work, as was Harry Doran Jnr, also from Bagenalstown, for his work in keeping the walkways and amenities around his town in tip-top condition.

Leighlinbridge Improvement Group are seasoned professionals in keeping their village in the best condition, so it was only right and fitting that their dedication was recognised.

Their neighbours, the Ballinabranna/Raheendoran/Milford Development Group, have been working hard with the council in getting infrastructure and amenities in their area.

“They’re doing marvellous work up there,” said cllr Doran.

The essential and much-appreciated work carried out by the county’s Civil Defence members during the pandemic was also recognised at the awards night.

“The Civil Defence always do great work, but during Covid they really were invaluable. They helped so many people. It’s now lovely to be able to reconnect with people and that’s what I’ve tried to do during my time as cathaoirleach. It was nice to get out into the community and to meet people again,” concluded cllr Doran.